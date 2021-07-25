Paradiem LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,938,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $120.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

