ParkinGo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $174.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.91 or 0.99892834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009737 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

