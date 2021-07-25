PARSIQ Market Cap Reaches $51.97 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $51.97 million and approximately $727,406.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00269639 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.23 or 0.00849044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.