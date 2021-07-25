Particl (PART) Trading 28.7% Higher This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $17.71 million and approximately $6,149.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00242391 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,414,165 coins and its circulating supply is 11,389,508 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

