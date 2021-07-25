Patientory (PTOY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,779.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00817338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

