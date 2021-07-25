Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Patterson Companies worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $13,739,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

