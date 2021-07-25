PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,813.61 or 0.05267560 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $109.11 million and $8.61 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.41 or 0.00817348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

