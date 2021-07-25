PayBX (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00816432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

