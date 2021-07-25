Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce sales of $232.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the highest is $232.90 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $181.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $395.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after buying an additional 79,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

