Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 150.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 51.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $395.90 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

