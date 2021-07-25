PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of PCB Bancorp worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.