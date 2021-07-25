PCHAIN (PI) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00824819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

