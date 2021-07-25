PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of PDC Energy worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after buying an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.