PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 159.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 78,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of PDC Energy worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PDCE stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

