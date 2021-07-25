PEAKDEFI Reaches Market Cap of $70.11 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $70.11 million and approximately $402,007.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.95 or 0.00807132 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 727,427,186 coins and its circulating supply is 274,115,464 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.