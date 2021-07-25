Peanut (NUX) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $2.71 million and $48,690.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,032 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

