Peanut (NUX) Price Tops $0.32

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $42,574.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.00814649 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,787,018 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

