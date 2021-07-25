Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,613 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,688,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $19,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 702,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,842,000.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

