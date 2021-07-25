Peet DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $42,080.63 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the dollar. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

