Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1,267.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of Pegasystems worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 53,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.80. 104,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,774. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.70. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $100.69 and a one year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

