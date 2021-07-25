Pendle (PENDLE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72,747.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and $72,747.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

