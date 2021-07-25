Pendle Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and $202,831.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.00 or 0.99638243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.48 or 0.00838221 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

