PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $27,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

In other news, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares valued at $34,742,908. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

