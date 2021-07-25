Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. upped their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $266.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.17. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,664.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

