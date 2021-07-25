Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $567.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

