pEOS Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $50.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00119284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00137957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,316.51 or 0.99362621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00860082 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars.

