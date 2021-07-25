PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 35.8% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $195,520.72 and $38.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00090025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 212.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,827,402 coins and its circulating supply is 45,587,226 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

