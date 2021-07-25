Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,694 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $17,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.39 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $802.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.