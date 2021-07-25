Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 210,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13. Perficient has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $32,109,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

