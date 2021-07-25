Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €194.58 ($228.92).

RI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of RI stock opened at €186.35 ($219.24) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €181.51. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

