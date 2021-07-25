PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) is Silver Point Capital L.P.’s Largest Position

Silver Point Capital L.P. reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,189,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,176,369 shares during the period. PG&E comprises approximately 34.3% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.47% of PG&E worth $341,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $190,908,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in PG&E by 86.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,905,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,676,000 after buying an additional 5,042,015 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PG&E by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,850,000 after buying an additional 4,188,742 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

