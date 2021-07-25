Phala Network Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $119.27 million and approximately $32.00 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.00808819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

