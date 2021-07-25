Phantomx (PNX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $27,406.89 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00387452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002730 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.03 or 0.01259453 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.