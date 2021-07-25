Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 116,490 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 116,490 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.70% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLXN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of FLXN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 586,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $318.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.