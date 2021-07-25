Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.25% of StoneX Group worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,753,551 in the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 22,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,991. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

