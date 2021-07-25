Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 68.3% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $489.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,339.99 or 0.99995523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00032704 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.30 or 0.01113224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00367066 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00400820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006369 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,638,275 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

