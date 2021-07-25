PIBBLE Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and approximately $34,510.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00806362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.