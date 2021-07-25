PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $650,255.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,751,934 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

