PIN (PIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00132752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,258.49 or 0.99599698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.87 or 0.00837933 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

