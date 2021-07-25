Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.68 on Friday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

