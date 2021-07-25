Pinkcoin (PINK) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,415.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $6,415.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00398421 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002840 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.01307154 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000151 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,634,658 coins and its circulating supply is 429,374,222 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.