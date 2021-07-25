Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PNFP. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

