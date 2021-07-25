Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 197.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

