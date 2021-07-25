Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,135,363.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,085,375 shares of company stock worth $76,005,123. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. 15,737,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,108. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

