Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

Shares of MKTX opened at $475.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.23. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 123,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

