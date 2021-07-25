Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after buying an additional 172,091 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE PIPR opened at $120.18 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.