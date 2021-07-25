Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.34 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.