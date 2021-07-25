Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

