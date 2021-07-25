Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

