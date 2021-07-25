Piper Sandler Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

RRC stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

